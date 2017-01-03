Leading stocks in today’s market: General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of General Dynamics Corporation NYSE:GD Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of General Dynamics Corporation GD Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GD Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.86, which in return shows a value of 17.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for General Dynamics Corporation NYSE:GD is valued at 2.47 with a P/S value of 1.71.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.76% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 9.67, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 15.90%. General Dynamics Corporation GD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.28% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.24% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for General Dynamics Corporation NYSE:GD Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 9.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.50%. The Current Ratio of General Dynamics Corporation NYSE:GD Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.34 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.34.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.70% and a Gross Margin of 19.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.92% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.04%.

The current Stock Price for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 172.66 with a change in price of -0.32%. General Dynamics Corporation GD showed a Day High of -4.13% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.07%. Its 52-Week High was -4.13% and 52-Week Low was 44.34%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

