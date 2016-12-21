Leading stocks in today’s market: General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Retail. As the outstanding stock of General Growth Properties, Inc NYSE:GGP REIT – Retail is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of General Growth Properties, Inc GGP REIT – Retail. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GGP REIT – Retail and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.22, which in return shows a value of 39.52 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for General Growth Properties, Inc NYSE:GGP is valued at 3.39 with a P/S value of 9.7.

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.37% that has a Payout Ratio of 55.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.29, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 265.60%. General Growth Properties, Inc GGP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -47.28% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 29.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.96% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for General Growth Properties, Inc NYSE:GGP REIT – Retail is currently valued at 5.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.30%. The Current Ratio of General Growth Properties, Inc NYSE:GGP REIT – Retail is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.47.

General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail exhibits an Operating Margin of 34.10% and a Gross Margin of 69.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 51.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.11% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.89%.

The current Stock Price for General Growth Properties, Inc (NYSE:GGP) REIT – Retail is 25.89 with a change in price of -0.75%. General Growth Properties, Inc GGP showed a Day High of -4.48% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.35%. Its 52-Week High was -19.36% and 52-Week Low was 8.35%.