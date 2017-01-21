Leading stocks in today’s market: Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Specialty Retail, Other has a market capitalization valued at Specialty Retail, Other. As the outstanding stock of Genuine Parts Company NYSE:GPC Specialty Retail, Other is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Genuine Parts Company GPC Specialty Retail, Other. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GPC Specialty Retail, Other and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Specialty Retail, Other has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.51, which in return shows a value of 20.32 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Genuine Parts Company NYSE:GPC is valued at 2.47 with a P/S value of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Specialty Retail, Other prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.64% that has a Payout Ratio of 55.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 0.50%. Genuine Parts Company GPC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.11% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Genuine Parts Company NYSE:GPC Specialty Retail, Other is currently valued at 8.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 18.50%. The Current Ratio of Genuine Parts Company NYSE:GPC Specialty Retail, Other is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.09 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.23.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Specialty Retail, Other exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.20% and a Gross Margin of 29.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.53% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.99%.

The current Stock Price for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Specialty Retail, Other is 99.74 with a change in price of 0.64%. Genuine Parts Company GPC showed a Day High of -0.66% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.94%. Its 52-Week High was -4.62% and 52-Week Low was 33.73%.