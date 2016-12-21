Leading stocks in today’s market: Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Biotechnology has a market capitalization valued at Biotechnology. As the outstanding stock of Gilead Sciences Inc. NASDAQ:GILD Biotechnology is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD Biotechnology. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:GILD Biotechnology and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Biotechnology has a Price Earning Ratio of 6.87, which in return shows a value of 6.85 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Gilead Sciences Inc. NASDAQ:GILD is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Biotechnology prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.54% that has a Payout Ratio of 16.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 10.78, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 62.00%. Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -5.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 48.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -0.64% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Gilead Sciences Inc. NASDAQ:GILD Biotechnology is currently valued at 29.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 45.90%. The Current Ratio of Gilead Sciences Inc. NASDAQ:GILD Biotechnology is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.56 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.6.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Biotechnology exhibits an Operating Margin of 60.80% and a Gross Margin of 86.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 47.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.16% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -9.27%.

The current Stock Price for Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Biotechnology is 73.94 with a change in price of -0.15%. Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD showed a Day High of -6.99% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.06%. Its 52-Week High was -27.19% and 52-Week Low was 5.06%.