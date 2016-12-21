Leading stocks in today’s market: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Broadcasting – TV has a market capitalization valued at Broadcasting – TV. As the outstanding stock of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. NYSE:TV Broadcasting – TV is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. TV Broadcasting – TV. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:TV Broadcasting – TV and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Broadcasting – TV has a Price Earning Ratio of 53.21, which in return shows a value of 29.24 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. NYSE:TV is valued at 7 with a P/S value of 2.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Broadcasting – TV prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.43% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.39, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 116.70%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. TV measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 39.92% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 6.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. NYSE:TV Broadcasting – TV is currently valued at 1.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.10%. The Current Ratio of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. NYSE:TV Broadcasting – TV is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.53 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.58.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Broadcasting – TV exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.10% and a Gross Margin of 45.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -8.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -18.01%.

The current Stock Price for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Broadcasting – TV is 20.95 with a change in price of 0.22%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. TV showed a Day High of -20.83% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.51%. Its 52-Week High was -28.33% and 52-Week Low was 5.51%.

