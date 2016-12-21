Leading stocks in today’s market: Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. As the outstanding stock of Halliburton Company NYSE:HAL Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Halliburton Company HAL Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HAL Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 52.23 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Halliburton Company NYSE:HAL is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 2.71.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.35% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -6.57, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -119.40%. Halliburton Company HAL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 2140.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -19.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Halliburton Company NYSE:HAL Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is currently valued at -18.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 0.40%. The Current Ratio of Halliburton Company NYSE:HAL Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is 3.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.26 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.27.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of -39.80% and a Gross Margin of 6.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -33.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.99% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 26.49%.

The current Stock Price for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services is 55 with a change in price of 3.13%. Halliburton Company HAL showed a Day High of -1.93% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.41%. Its 52-Week High was -1.93% and 52-Week Low was 102.45%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

