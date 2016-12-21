Leading stocks in today’s market: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles has a market capitalization valued at Recreational Vehicles. As the outstanding stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG Recreational Vehicles. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.88, which in return shows a value of 14.22 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG is valued at 1.64 with a P/S value of 1.76.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.34% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.77, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.80%. Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.46% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 27.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles is currently valued at 6.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.70%. The Current Ratio of Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.6 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.48.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.30% and a Gross Margin of 40.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.10%.

The current Stock Price for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles is 59.66 with a change in price of -0.22%. Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG showed a Day High of -3.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.59%. Its 52-Week High was -3.76% and 52-Week Low was 69.02%.