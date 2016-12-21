Leading stocks in today’s market: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles has a market capitalization valued at Recreational Vehicles. As the outstanding stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG Recreational Vehicles. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.88, which in return shows a value of 14.22 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG is valued at 1.64 with a P/S value of 1.76.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.34% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.77, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -4.80%. Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.46% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 27.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles is currently valued at 6.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.70%. The Current Ratio of Harley-Davidson, Inc. NYSE:HOG Recreational Vehicles is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.6 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.48.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.30% and a Gross Margin of 40.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.10%.

The current Stock Price for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Recreational Vehicles is 59.66 with a change in price of -0.22%. Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG showed a Day High of -3.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.59%. Its 52-Week High was -3.76% and 52-Week Low was 69.02%.

Disclaimer: Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

