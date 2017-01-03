Leading stocks in today’s market: Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) Communication Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Communication Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Harris Corporation NYSE:HRS Communication Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Harris Corporation HRS Communication Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HRS Communication Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) Communication Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 36.17, which in return shows a value of 16.17 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Harris Corporation NYSE:HRS is valued at 0.87 with a P/S value of 1.73.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) Communication Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.07% that has a Payout Ratio of 75.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.83, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -11.70%. Harris Corporation HRS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.24% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 41.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Harris Corporation NYSE:HRS Communication Equipment is currently valued at 2.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.90%. The Current Ratio of Harris Corporation NYSE:HRS Communication Equipment is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.34 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.47.

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) Communication Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.60% and a Gross Margin of 31.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.09%.

The current Stock Price for Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) Communication Equipment is 102.47 with a change in price of -0.62%. Harris Corporation HRS showed a Day High of -4.71% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.86%. Its 52-Week High was -4.71% and 52-Week Low was 47.80%.