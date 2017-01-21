Leading stocks in today’s market: HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals has a market capitalization valued at Hospitals. As the outstanding stock of HCA Holdings, Inc. NYSE:HCA Hospitals is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA Hospitals. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HCA Hospitals and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.6, which in return shows a value of 11.2 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for HCA Holdings, Inc. NYSE:HCA is valued at 1.05 with a P/S value of 0.72.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.33, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 19.80%. HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.99% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.95% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for HCA Holdings, Inc. NYSE:HCA Hospitals is currently valued at 7.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 18.90%. The Current Ratio of HCA Holdings, Inc. NYSE:HCA Hospitals is 1.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.40% and a Gross Margin of 83.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.32% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.70%.

The current Stock Price for HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Hospitals is 79.71 with a change in price of 1.39%. HCA Holdings, Inc. HCA showed a Day High of -3.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 18.97%. Its 52-Week High was -4.76% and 52-Week Low was 32.70%.