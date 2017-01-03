Leading stocks in today’s market: HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) REIT – Healthcare Facilities has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Healthcare Facilities. As the outstanding stock of HCP, Inc. NYSE:HCP REIT – Healthcare Facilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of HCP, Inc. HCP REIT – Healthcare Facilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HCP REIT – Healthcare Facilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) REIT – Healthcare Facilities has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 37.01 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for HCP, Inc. NYSE:HCP is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 5.29.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) REIT – Healthcare Facilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.98% that has a Payout Ratio of 157.10%. The firm has an EPS value of -0.07, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -162.40%. HCP, Inc. HCP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -41.81% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -27.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for HCP, Inc. NYSE:HCP REIT – Healthcare Facilities is currently valued at 3.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -0.50%. The Current Ratio of HCP, Inc. NYSE:HCP REIT – Healthcare Facilities is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.04 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.19.

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) REIT – Healthcare Facilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 44.30% and a Gross Margin of 72.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 26.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.15% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.44%.

The current Stock Price for HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) REIT – Healthcare Facilities is 29.72 with a change in price of 1.23%. HCP, Inc. HCP showed a Day High of -11.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.64%. Its 52-Week High was -18.29% and 52-Week Low was 35.74%.