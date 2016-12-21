Leading stocks in today’s market: Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Medical Equipment Wholesale has a market capitalization valued at Medical Equipment Wholesale. As the outstanding stock of Henry Schein, Inc. NASDAQ:HSIC Medical Equipment Wholesale is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC Medical Equipment Wholesale. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:HSIC Medical Equipment Wholesale and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Medical Equipment Wholesale has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.25, which in return shows a value of 20.96 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Henry Schein, Inc. NASDAQ:HSIC is valued at 2.25 with a P/S value of 1.09.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Medical Equipment Wholesale prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.02, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 4.80%. Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.31% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.21% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Henry Schein, Inc. NASDAQ:HSIC Medical Equipment Wholesale is currently valued at 7.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.10%. The Current Ratio of Henry Schein, Inc. NASDAQ:HSIC Medical Equipment Wholesale is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.25 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.37.

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Medical Equipment Wholesale exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.70% and a Gross Margin of 28.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.06% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.79%.

The current Stock Price for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Medical Equipment Wholesale is 153.04 with a change in price of 0.65%. Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC showed a Day High of -6.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.66%. Its 52-Week High was -16.37% and 52-Week Low was 7.29%.