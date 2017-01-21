Leading stocks in today’s market: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Lodging has a market capitalization valued at Lodging. As the outstanding stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. NYSE:HLT Lodging is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT Lodging. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HLT Lodging and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Lodging has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.29, which in return shows a value of 32.69 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. NYSE:HLT is valued at 1.84 with a P/S value of 1.62.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Lodging prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.46% that has a Payout Ratio of 17.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.7, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 108.00%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -32.22% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 61.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.67% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. NYSE:HLT Lodging is currently valued at 6.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.00%. The Current Ratio of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. NYSE:HLT Lodging is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.57 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.6.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Lodging exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.70% and a Gross Margin of 62.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.43% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.78%.

The current Stock Price for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Lodging is 57.7 with a change in price of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT showed a Day High of -3.45% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.36%. Its 52-Week High was -3.45% and 52-Week Low was 76.19%.