Leading stocks in today’s market: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Auto Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm's choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.79, which in return shows a value of 10.82 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC is valued at 0.67 with a P/S value of 0.46.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.59% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.8, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -32.40%. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.55% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 25.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 2.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.00%. The Current Ratio of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.94.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.20% and a Gross Margin of 22.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.46% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.59%.

The current Stock Price for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major is 30.03 with a change in price of -0.43%. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC showed a Day High of -2.05% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.16%. Its 52-Week High was -7.74% and 52-Week Low was 24.97%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

