Leading stocks in today’s market: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a market capitalization valued at Auto Manufacturers – Major. As the outstanding stock of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.45, which in return shows a value of 10.98 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC is valued at 0.66 with a P/S value of 0.45.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.56% that has a Payout Ratio of 41.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.85, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -32.40%. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.57% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 25.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major is currently valued at 2.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.00%. The Current Ratio of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. NYSE:HMC Auto Manufacturers – Major is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.94.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.20% and a Gross Margin of 22.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.91% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.04%.

The current Stock Price for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Auto Manufacturers – Major is 30.44 with a change in price of 0.30%. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC showed a Day High of -1.10% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.65%. Its 52-Week High was -2.37% and 52-Week Low was 26.67%.