Leading stocks in today’s market: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Meat Products has a market capitalization valued at Meat Products. As the outstanding stock of Hormel Foods Corporation NYSE:HRL Meat Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Hormel Foods Corporation HRL Meat Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HRL Meat Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Meat Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.21, which in return shows a value of 19.79 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Hormel Foods Corporation NYSE:HRL is valued at 2.72 with a P/S value of 1.96.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Meat Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.95% that has a Payout Ratio of 29.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 29.40%. Hormel Foods Corporation HRL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.35% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 13.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.79% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Hormel Foods Corporation NYSE:HRL Meat Products is currently valued at 14.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 19.10%. The Current Ratio of Hormel Foods Corporation NYSE:HRL Meat Products is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.06 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.06.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Meat Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.90% and a Gross Margin of 22.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.58% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.05%.

The current Stock Price for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Meat Products is 34.81 with a change in price of -1.22%. Hormel Foods Corporation HRL showed a Day High of -10.38% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.91%. Its 52-Week High was -22.99% and 52-Week Low was 4.91%.