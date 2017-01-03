Leading stocks in today’s market: Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) REIT – Hotel/Motel has a market capitalization valued at REIT – Hotel/Motel. As the outstanding stock of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. NYSE:HST REIT – Hotel/Motel is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST REIT – Hotel/Motel. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HST REIT – Hotel/Motel and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) REIT – Hotel/Motel has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.61, which in return shows a value of 27.79 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. NYSE:HST is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 2.56.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) REIT – Hotel/Motel prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.31% that has a Payout Ratio of 74.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.07, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -23.20%. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -31.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 41.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. NYSE:HST REIT – Hotel/Motel is currently valued at 6.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.90%. The Current Ratio of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. NYSE:HST REIT – Hotel/Motel is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.53 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) REIT – Hotel/Motel exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.06% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.76%.

The current Stock Price for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) REIT – Hotel/Motel is 18.84 with a change in price of 0.48%. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST showed a Day High of -2.14% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 29.96%. Its 52-Week High was -2.14% and 52-Week Low was 63.07%.

