Leading stocks in today’s market: Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of Huaneng Power International, Inc. NYSE:HNP Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Huaneng Power International, Inc. HNP Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:HNP Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 6.18, which in return shows a value of 14.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Huaneng Power International, Inc. NYSE:HNP is valued at 0.47 with a P/S value of 0.83.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 11.05% that has a Payout Ratio of 64.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.24, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 23.40%. Huaneng Power International, Inc. HNP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -37.77% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 27.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Huaneng Power International, Inc. NYSE:HNP Electric Utilities is currently valued at 3.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.20%. The Current Ratio of Huaneng Power International, Inc. NYSE:HNP Electric Utilities is 0.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.99 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.96.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.10% and a Gross Margin of 97.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.97% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.27%.

The current Stock Price for Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities is 26.16 with a change in price of 0.50%. Huaneng Power International, Inc. HNP showed a Day High of -1.91% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.38%. Its 52-Week High was -30.78% and 52-Week Low was 14.51%.