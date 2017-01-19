Leading stocks in today’s market: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances has a market capitalization valued at Diagnostic Substances. As the outstanding stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. NASDAQ:IDXX Diagnostic Substances is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX Diagnostic Substances. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:IDXX Diagnostic Substances and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances has a Price Earning Ratio of 50.55, which in return shows a value of 42.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. NASDAQ:IDXX is valued at 3.4 with a P/S value of 6.15.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.35, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.40%. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.83% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 11.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 14.87% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. NASDAQ:IDXX Diagnostic Substances is currently valued at 14.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 22.10%. The Current Ratio of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. NASDAQ:IDXX Diagnostic Substances is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 9.1 with the Total Debt/Equity of 17.99.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.20% and a Gross Margin of 55.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.03% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.93%.

The current Stock Price for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Diagnostic Substances is 119.29 with a change in price of 0.33%. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX showed a Day High of -2.07% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.47%. Its 52-Week High was -2.07% and 52-Week Low was 87.92%.