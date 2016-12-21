Leading stocks in today’s market: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Diversified Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE:ITW Diversified Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW Diversified Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ITW Diversified Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Diversified Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.96, which in return shows a value of 20.49 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE:ITW is valued at 2.51 with a P/S value of 3.28.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Diversified Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.06% that has a Payout Ratio of 41.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.49, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 9.80%. Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.28% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 12.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.15% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE:ITW Diversified Machinery is currently valued at 12.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.20%. The Current Ratio of Illinois Tool Works Inc. NYSE:ITW Diversified Machinery is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.32 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.61.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Diversified Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.30% and a Gross Margin of 41.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.85% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.14%.

The current Stock Price for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Diversified Machinery is 125.27 with a change in price of -0.52%. Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW showed a Day High of -2.13% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.35%. Its 52-Week High was -2.13% and 52-Week Low was 60.90%.