Leading stocks in today’s market: Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Imperial Oil Limited NYSE:IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Imperial Oil Limited IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of 49.43, which in return shows a value of 19.38 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Imperial Oil Limited NYSE:IMO is valued at 4.21 with a P/S value of 1.65.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.26% that has a Payout Ratio of 59.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.73, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -70.30%. Imperial Oil Limited IMO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 226.68% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -12.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.74% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Imperial Oil Limited NYSE:IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at 1.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 3.40%. The Current Ratio of Imperial Oil Limited NYSE:IMO Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.29 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.3.

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of 0.70% and a Gross Margin of 12.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.57% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.74%.

The current Stock Price for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 36.06 with a change in price of 0.61%. Imperial Oil Limited IMO showed a Day High of -2.14% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.02%. Its 52-Week High was -2.14% and 52-Week Low was 42.64%.

