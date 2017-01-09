Leading stocks in today’s market: Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Biotechnology has a market capitalization valued at Biotechnology. As the outstanding stock of Incyte Corporation NASDAQ:INCY Biotechnology is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Incyte Corporation INCY Biotechnology. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:INCY Biotechnology and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Biotechnology has a Price Earning Ratio of 144.99, which in return shows a value of 77.31 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Incyte Corporation NASDAQ:INCY is valued at 2.31 with a P/S value of 19.91.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Biotechnology prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.75, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 112.10%. Incyte Corporation INCY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 124.52% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 62.64% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Incyte Corporation NASDAQ:INCY Biotechnology is currently valued at 11.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of Incyte Corporation NASDAQ:INCY Biotechnology is 3.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.74 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Biotechnology exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.40% and a Gross Margin of 95.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.40% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 25.70%.

The current Stock Price for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Biotechnology is 108.31 with a change in price of 3.34%. Incyte Corporation INCY showed a Day High of -1.49% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 30.48%. Its 52-Week High was -1.49% and 52-Week Low was 96.93%.