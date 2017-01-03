Leading stocks in today’s market: Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Technical & System Software has a market capitalization valued at Technical & System Software.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Technical & System Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.33, which in return shows a value of 14.65 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Infosys Limited NYSE:INFY is valued at 1.4 with a P/S value of 3.39.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Technical & System Software prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.56% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.91, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 3.30%. Infosys Limited INFY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.47% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 145.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.67% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Infosys Limited NYSE:INFY Technical & System Software is currently valued at 18.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.80%. The Current Ratio of Infosys Limited NYSE:INFY Technical & System Software is 3.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Technical & System Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.80% and a Gross Margin of 36.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 21.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.20% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.96%.

The current Stock Price for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Technical & System Software is 14.83 with a change in price of 0.61%. Infosys Limited INFY showed a Day High of -7.72% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.93%. Its 52-Week High was -25.99% and 52-Week Low was 7.93%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

