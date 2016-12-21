Leading stocks in today’s market: ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Life Insurance. As the outstanding stock of ING Groep N.V. NYSE:ING Life Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of ING Groep N.V. ING Life Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ING Life Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.36, which in return shows a value of 11.6 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for ING Groep N.V. NYSE:ING is valued at 3.99 with a P/S value of 1.46.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.21% that has a Payout Ratio of 15.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.15, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 133.30%. ING Groep N.V. ING measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 1.49% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 23.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.10% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for ING Groep N.V. NYSE:ING Life Insurance is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.00%. The Current Ratio of ING Groep N.V. NYSE:ING Life Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.54.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 33.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.34% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.14%.

The current Stock Price for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) Life Insurance is 14.23 with a change in price of 0.21%. ING Groep N.V. ING showed a Day High of -3.07% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.80%. Its 52-Week High was -3.07% and 52-Week Low was 57.23%.