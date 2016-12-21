Leading stocks in today’s market: Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Diversified Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc NYSE:IR Diversified Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ingersoll-Rand Plc IR Diversified Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:IR Diversified Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Diversified Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.71, which in return shows a value of 17.15 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ingersoll-Rand Plc NYSE:IR is valued at 1.49 with a P/S value of 1.48.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Diversified Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.07% that has a Payout Ratio of 21.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -21.30%. Ingersoll-Rand Plc IR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.13% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ingersoll-Rand Plc NYSE:IR Diversified Machinery is currently valued at 8.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of Ingersoll-Rand Plc NYSE:IR Diversified Machinery is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.55 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Diversified Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.80% and a Gross Margin of 30.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.06% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.14%.

The current Stock Price for Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Diversified Machinery is 76.87 with a change in price of -0.54%. Ingersoll-Rand Plc IR showed a Day High of -2.95% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.99%. Its 52-Week High was -2.95% and 52-Week Low was 66.67%.