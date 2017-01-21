Leading stocks in today’s market: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Broad Line. As the outstanding stock of Intel Corporation NASDAQ:INTC Semiconductor – Broad Line is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Intel Corporation INTC Semiconductor – Broad Line. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:INTC Semiconductor – Broad Line and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.37, which in return shows a value of 13.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Intel Corporation NASDAQ:INTC is valued at 1.74 with a P/S value of 3.02.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.82% that has a Payout Ratio of 58.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.13, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 0.80%. Intel Corporation INTC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.51% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Intel Corporation NASDAQ:INTC Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at 9.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.60%. The Current Ratio of Intel Corporation NASDAQ:INTC Semiconductor – Broad Line is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.38 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.44.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.60% and a Gross Margin of 61.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.09% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.53%.

The current Stock Price for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 36.94 with a change in price of 1.01%. Intel Corporation INTC showed a Day High of -1.10% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.07%. Its 52-Week High was -2.97% and 52-Week Low was 36.65%.

