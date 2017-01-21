Leading stocks in today’s market: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. NASDAQ:IBKR Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:IBKR Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.15, which in return shows a value of 22.55 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. NASDAQ:IBKR is valued at 1.18 with a P/S value of 9.74.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.09% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.47, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.60%. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.93% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 40.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.25% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. NASDAQ:IBKR Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 0.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 48.10%. The Current Ratio of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. NASDAQ:IBKR Investment Brokerage – National is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.02.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 55.50% and a Gross Margin of 95.20%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.98% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.81%.

The current Stock Price for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Investment Brokerage – National is 36.85 with a change in price of -0.11%. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR showed a Day High of -7.13% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.83%. Its 52-Week High was -10.27% and 52-Week Low was 26.29%.