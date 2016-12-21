Leading stocks in today’s market: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Investments. As the outstanding stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE:ICE Diversified Investments is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE Diversified Investments. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ICE Diversified Investments and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments has a Price Earning Ratio of 23.76, which in return shows a value of 18.91 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE:ICE is valued at 1.78 with a P/S value of 8.22.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.17% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.44, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 34.90%. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.84% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.34% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE:ICE Diversified Investments is currently valued at 1.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. NYSE:ICE Diversified Investments is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.41.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments exhibits an Operating Margin of 47.90% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 34.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.79% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.18%.

The current Stock Price for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Diversified Investments is 57.34 with a change in price of -1.26%. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE showed a Day High of -4.15% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.02%. Its 52-Week High was -4.15% and 52-Week Low was 27.80%.