Leading stocks in today’s market: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers has a market capitalization valued at Packaging & Containers. As the outstanding stock of International Paper Company NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of International Paper Company IP Packaging & Containers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.78, which in return shows a value of 13.43 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for International Paper Company NYSE:IP is valued at 3.35 with a P/S value of 1.05.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.43% that has a Payout Ratio of 83.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 68.90%. International Paper Company IP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.19% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.69% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for International Paper Company NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers is currently valued at 2.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.50%. The Current Ratio of International Paper Company NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.57 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.59.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.20% and a Gross Margin of 28.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 12.21% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.81%.

The current Stock Price for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers is 54.03 with a change in price of 0.07%. International Paper Company IP showed a Day High of -0.57% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 25.34%. Its 52-Week High was -0.57% and 52-Week Low was 73.56%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment