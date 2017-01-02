Leading stocks in today’s market: International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers has a market capitalization valued at Packaging & Containers. As the outstanding stock of International Paper Company NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of International Paper Company IP Packaging & Containers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.34, which in return shows a value of 13.15 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for International Paper Company NYSE:IP is valued at 3.3 with a P/S value of 1.04.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.49% that has a Payout Ratio of 83.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 68.90%. International Paper Company IP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.69% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for International Paper Company NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers is currently valued at 2.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.50%. The Current Ratio of International Paper Company NYSE:IP Packaging & Containers is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.57 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.59.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.20% and a Gross Margin of 28.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.10% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.39%.

The current Stock Price for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Packaging & Containers is 53.06 with a change in price of -0.58%. International Paper Company IP showed a Day High of -2.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.09%. Its 52-Week High was -2.96% and 52-Week Low was 70.44%.