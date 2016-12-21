Leading stocks in today’s market: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Application Software has a market capitalization valued at Application Software. As the outstanding stock of Intuit Inc. NASDAQ:INTU Application Software is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Intuit Inc. INTU Application Software. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:INTU Application Software and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Application Software has a Price Earning Ratio of 38.21, which in return shows a value of 23.89 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Intuit Inc. NASDAQ:INTU is valued at 2.19 with a P/S value of 6.41.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Application Software prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.15% that has a Payout Ratio of 32.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.1, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 110.60%. Intuit Inc. INTU measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 13.86% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.45% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Intuit Inc. NASDAQ:INTU Application Software is currently valued at 22.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 39.10%. The Current Ratio of Intuit Inc. NASDAQ:INTU Application Software is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.51 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.18.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Application Software exhibits an Operating Margin of 25.40% and a Gross Margin of 83.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 20.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.31% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.83%.

The current Stock Price for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Application Software is 117.72 with a change in price of -0.57%. Intuit Inc. INTU showed a Day High of -0.79% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.05%. Its 52-Week High was -0.79% and 52-Week Low was 34.67%.