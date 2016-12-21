Leading stocks in today’s market: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 34.2, which in return shows a value of 25.87 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG is valued at 2.64 with a P/S value of 9.33.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 18.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 39.90%. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.94% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 13.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.20%. The Current Ratio of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is 5.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 5.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 35.30% and a Gross Margin of 69.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 27.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -4.10% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.78%.

The current Stock Price for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 631.43 with a change in price of -0.41%. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG showed a Day High of -12.80% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.39%. Its 52-Week High was -13.18% and 52-Week Low was 25.78%.