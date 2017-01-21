Leading stocks in today’s market: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Medical Appliances & Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 35.43, which in return shows a value of 26.81 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG is valued at 2.74 with a P/S value of 9.7.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 18.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 39.90%. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.36% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.94% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is currently valued at 13.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.20%. The Current Ratio of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. NASDAQ:ISRG Medical Appliances & Equipment is 5.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 5.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 35.30% and a Gross Margin of 69.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 27.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.73%.

The current Stock Price for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Medical Appliances & Equipment is 656.75 with a change in price of -0.20%. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG showed a Day High of -4.63% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.54%. Its 52-Week High was -9.69% and 52-Week Low was 30.82%.

Disclaimer: Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

