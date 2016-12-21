Leading stocks in today’s market: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Asset Management has a market capitalization valued at Asset Management. As the outstanding stock of Invesco Ltd. NYSE:IVZ Asset Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Invesco Ltd. IVZ Asset Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:IVZ Asset Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Asset Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.96, which in return shows a value of 12.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Invesco Ltd. NYSE:IVZ is valued at 1.57 with a P/S value of 2.74.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Asset Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.52% that has a Payout Ratio of 55.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.99, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -0.90%. Invesco Ltd. IVZ measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.15% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Invesco Ltd. NYSE:IVZ Asset Management is currently valued at 3.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.10%. The Current Ratio of Invesco Ltd. NYSE:IVZ Asset Management is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.77 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.77.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Asset Management exhibits an Operating Margin of 24.80% and a Gross Margin of 70.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.08% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.80%.

The current Stock Price for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Asset Management is 31.49 with a change in price of -1.08%. Invesco Ltd. IVZ showed a Day High of -5.56% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.73%. Its 52-Week High was -5.56% and 52-Week Low was 39.36%.