Leading stocks in today’s market: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Networking & Communication Devices has a market capitalization valued at Networking & Communication Devices. As the outstanding stock of Juniper Networks, Inc. NYSE:JNPR Networking & Communication Devices is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR Networking & Communication Devices. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:JNPR Networking & Communication Devices and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Networking & Communication Devices has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.41, which in return shows a value of 12.75 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Juniper Networks, Inc. NYSE:JNPR is valued at 1.52 with a P/S value of 2.22.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Networking & Communication Devices prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.40% that has a Payout Ratio of 25.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.55, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 317.10%. Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.07% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 6.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.13% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Juniper Networks, Inc. NYSE:JNPR Networking & Communication Devices is currently valued at 6.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.60%. The Current Ratio of Juniper Networks, Inc. NYSE:JNPR Networking & Communication Devices is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.45.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Networking & Communication Devices exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.90% and a Gross Margin of 62.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 10.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 18.92%.

The current Stock Price for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Networking & Communication Devices is 28.49 with a change in price of -0.04%. Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR showed a Day High of -2.46% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 27.61%. Its 52-Week High was -2.46% and 52-Week Low was 35.61%.