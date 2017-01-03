Leading stocks in today’s market: Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods has a market capitalization valued at Processed & Packaged Goods. As the outstanding stock of Kellogg Company NYSE:K Processed & Packaged Goods is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Kellogg Company K Processed & Packaged Goods. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:K Processed & Packaged Goods and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Price Earning Ratio of 37.06, which in return shows a value of 18.52 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Kellogg Company NYSE:K is valued at 5.61 with a P/S value of 1.99.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.82% that has a Payout Ratio of 100.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.99, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -1.80%. Kellogg Company K measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.06% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 32.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.60% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Kellogg Company NYSE:K Processed & Packaged Goods is currently valued at 4.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.40%. The Current Ratio of Kellogg Company NYSE:K Processed & Packaged Goods is 0.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.88 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.61.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.60% and a Gross Margin of 39.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.56% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.51%.

The current Stock Price for Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Processed & Packaged Goods is 73.71 with a change in price of -0.34%. Kellogg Company K showed a Day High of -5.28% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.20%. Its 52-Week High was -14.30% and 52-Week Low was 10.15%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

