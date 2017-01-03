Leading stocks in today’s market: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Regional – Midwest Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Midwest Banks. As the outstanding stock of KeyCorp NYSE:KEY Regional – Midwest Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of KeyCorp KEY Regional – Midwest Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:KEY Regional – Midwest Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Regional – Midwest Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.71, which in return shows a value of 14.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for KeyCorp NYSE:KEY is valued at 1.83 with a P/S value of 6.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Regional – Midwest Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.86% that has a Payout Ratio of 36.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.88, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.20%. KeyCorp KEY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.31% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for KeyCorp NYSE:KEY Regional – Midwest Banks is currently valued at 0.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of KeyCorp NYSE:KEY Regional – Midwest Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.91 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Regional – Midwest Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 79.80% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 26.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.08% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 40.85%.

The current Stock Price for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Regional – Midwest Banks is 18.27 with a change in price of 0.88%. KeyCorp KEY showed a Day High of -1.88% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 44.90%. Its 52-Week High was -1.88% and 52-Week Low was 89.76%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

