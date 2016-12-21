Leading stocks in today’s market: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a market capitalization valued at Oil & Gas Pipelines. As the outstanding stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE:KMI Oil & Gas Pipelines is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI Oil & Gas Pipelines. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:KMI Oil & Gas Pipelines and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Oil & Gas Pipelines has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 29.05 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE:KMI is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 3.43.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Oil & Gas Pipelines prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.41% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.15, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -88.50%. Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 16.64% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -0.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE:KMI Oil & Gas Pipelines is currently valued at -0.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.40%. The Current Ratio of Kinder Morgan, Inc. NYSE:KMI Oil & Gas Pipelines is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.11 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.2.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Oil & Gas Pipelines exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.30% and a Gross Margin of 57.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -2.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.52% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.24%.

The current Stock Price for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Oil & Gas Pipelines is 21.12 with a change in price of 1.69%. Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI showed a Day High of -6.34% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.70%. Its 52-Week High was -9.05% and 52-Week Low was 93.90%.