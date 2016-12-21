Leading stocks in today’s market: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a market capitalization valued at Asset Management. As the outstanding stock of KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of KKR & Co. L.P. KKR Asset Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:KKR Asset Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 64.27, which in return shows a value of 8.08 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR is valued at 2.43 with a P/S value of 7.83.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.80% that has a Payout Ratio of 190.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.26, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -12.70%. KKR & Co. L.P. KKR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 164.93% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 26.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management is currently valued at 0.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -3.70%. The Current Ratio of KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.3.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management exhibits an Operating Margin of -1.90% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 11.59% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 20.29%.

The current Stock Price for KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management is 16.75 with a change in price of -0.56%. KKR & Co. L.P. KKR showed a Day High of -4.70% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 24.27%. Its 52-Week High was -4.70% and 52-Week Low was 61.26%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

