Leading stocks in today’s market: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a market capitalization valued at Asset Management. As the outstanding stock of KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of KKR & Co. L.P. KKR Asset Management. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:KKR Asset Management and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a Price Earning Ratio of 65.73, which in return shows a value of 8.35 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR is valued at 2.68 with a P/S value of 8.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.72% that has a Payout Ratio of 190.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.26, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -12.70%. KKR & Co. L.P. KKR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 164.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -8.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 24.55% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management is currently valued at 0.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -3.70%. The Current Ratio of KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.3 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.3.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management exhibits an Operating Margin of -1.90% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.83% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.43%.

The current Stock Price for KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management is 17.22 with a change in price of 1.06%. KKR & Co. L.P. KKR showed a Day High of -1.99% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 26.80%. Its 52-Week High was -1.99% and 52-Week Low was 65.83%.