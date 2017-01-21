Leading stocks in today’s market: KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. As the outstanding stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.41, which in return shows a value of 14.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC is valued at 0.77 with a P/S value of 4.12.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.65% that has a Payout Ratio of 41.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.97, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 100.90%. KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.55% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -0.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is currently valued at 16.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.50%. The Current Ratio of KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.86 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of 33.90% and a Gross Margin of 62.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 25.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.42% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.67%.

The current Stock Price for KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 81.56 with a change in price of 0.51%. KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC showed a Day High of -2.01% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.03%. Its 52-Week High was -2.01% and 52-Week Low was 33.79%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

