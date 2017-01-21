Leading stocks in today’s market: KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. As the outstanding stock of KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.41, which in return shows a value of 14.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC is valued at 0.77 with a P/S value of 4.12.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.65% that has a Payout Ratio of 41.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.97, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 100.90%. KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.55% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -0.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is currently valued at 16.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 21.50%. The Current Ratio of KLA-Tencor Corporation NASDAQ:KLAC Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 3.86 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of 33.90% and a Gross Margin of 62.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 25.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.42% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.67%.

The current Stock Price for KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 81.56 with a change in price of 0.51%. KLA-Tencor Corporation KLAC showed a Day High of -2.01% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.03%. Its 52-Week High was -2.01% and 52-Week Low was 33.79%.