Leading stocks in today’s market: Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Electronic Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE:PHG Electronic Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG Electronic Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:PHG Electronic Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 69.12, which in return shows a value of 17.06 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE:PHG is valued at 2 with a P/S value of 1.07.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.01% that has a Payout Ratio of 80.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.43, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 77.60%. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.38% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -22.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 34.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE:PHG Electronic Equipment is currently valued at 2.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.10%. The Current Ratio of Koninklijke Philips N.V. NYSE:PHG Electronic Equipment is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.42 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.5.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.00% and a Gross Margin of 42.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.80% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.26%.

The current Stock Price for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Electronic Equipment is 29.93 with a change in price of -0.60%. Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG showed a Day High of -2.79% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.17%. Its 52-Week High was -2.79% and 52-Week Low was 32.02%.