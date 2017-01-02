Leading stocks in today’s market: Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) Diversified Electronics has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Electronics. As the outstanding stock of Kyocera Corporation NYSE:KYO Diversified Electronics is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Kyocera Corporation KYO Diversified Electronics. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:KYO Diversified Electronics and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) Diversified Electronics has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.55, which in return shows a value of 25.53 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Kyocera Corporation NYSE:KYO is valued at 0.9 with a P/S value of 1.57.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) Diversified Electronics prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.77% that has a Payout Ratio of 19.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.21, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -5.90%. Kyocera Corporation KYO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 1.56% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 25.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Kyocera Corporation NYSE:KYO Diversified Electronics is currently valued at 3.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.60%. The Current Ratio of Kyocera Corporation NYSE:KYO Diversified Electronics is 4.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.01 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.01.

Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) Diversified Electronics exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.60% and a Gross Margin of 25.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.54% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.37%.

The current Stock Price for Kyocera Corporation (NYSE:KYO) Diversified Electronics is 49.78 with a change in price of -0.18%. Kyocera Corporation KYO showed a Day High of -1.64% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.73%. Its 52-Week High was -2.26% and 52-Week Low was 30.97%.