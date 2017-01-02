Leading stocks in today’s market: L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a market capitalization valued at Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. As the outstanding stock of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. NYSE:LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.66, which in return shows a value of 18.16 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. NYSE:LLL is valued at 1.51 with a P/S value of 1.22.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.84% that has a Payout Ratio of 59.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 10.38, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -51.50%. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. LLL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.29% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -13.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.71% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. NYSE:LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is currently valued at 3.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.60%. The Current Ratio of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. NYSE:LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 1.5 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.61 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.73.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.70% and a Gross Margin of 9.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.01% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.84%.

The current Stock Price for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is 152.11 with a change in price of -0.56%. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. LLL showed a Day High of -6.05% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.43%. Its 52-Week High was -6.05% and 52-Week Low was 46.62%.

