Leading stocks in today’s market: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Apparel Stores has a market capitalization valued at Apparel Stores. As the outstanding stock of L Brands, Inc. NYSE:LB Apparel Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of L Brands, Inc. LB Apparel Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LB Apparel Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Apparel Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.68, which in return shows a value of 17.94 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for L Brands, Inc. NYSE:LB is valued at 1.77 with a P/S value of 1.65.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Apparel Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.44% that has a Payout Ratio of 56.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.95, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 20.70%. L Brands, Inc. LB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 5.54% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 11.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for L Brands, Inc. NYSE:LB Apparel Stores is currently valued at 14.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 27.70%. The Current Ratio of L Brands, Inc. NYSE:LB Apparel Stores is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Apparel Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 16.80% and a Gross Margin of 41.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.08% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.39%.

The current Stock Price for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Apparel Stores is 69.01 with a change in price of -1.09%. L Brands, Inc. LB showed a Day High of -8.60% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 11.03%. Its 52-Week High was -25.96% and 52-Week Low was 18.01%.