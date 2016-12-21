Leading stocks in today’s market: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Medical Laboratories & Research has a market capitalization valued at Medical Laboratories & Research. As the outstanding stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings NYSE:LH Medical Laboratories & Research is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH Medical Laboratories & Research. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LH Medical Laboratories & Research and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Medical Laboratories & Research has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.25, which in return shows a value of 13.3 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings NYSE:LH is valued at 1.97 with a P/S value of 1.39.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Medical Laboratories & Research prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.34, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -26.60%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -3.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.26% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings NYSE:LH Medical Laboratories & Research is currently valued at 5.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings NYSE:LH Medical Laboratories & Research is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.99 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.12.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Medical Laboratories & Research exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.60% and a Gross Margin of 32.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.71%.

The current Stock Price for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Medical Laboratories & Research is 128.45 with a change in price of 0.07%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH showed a Day High of -8.43% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.48%. Its 52-Week High was -9.11% and 52-Week Low was 31.35%.