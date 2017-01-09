Leading stocks in today’s market: Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. As the outstanding stock of Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ:LRCX Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Lam Research Corporation LRCX Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:LRCX Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.41, which in return shows a value of 13.38 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ:LRCX is valued at 1.85 with a P/S value of 2.95.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 21.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.03, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 40.90%. Lam Research Corporation LRCX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -3.67% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.55% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ:LRCX Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is currently valued at 8.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.00%. The Current Ratio of Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ:LRCX Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 3.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.58 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.73.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.80% and a Gross Margin of 44.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.83% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.23%.

The current Stock Price for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 107.6 with a change in price of 0.49%. Lam Research Corporation LRCX showed a Day High of -2.49% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 15.35%. Its 52-Week High was -2.49% and 52-Week Low was 73.15%.