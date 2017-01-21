Leading stocks in today’s market: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos has a market capitalization valued at Resorts & Casinos. As the outstanding stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. NYSE:LVS Resorts & Casinos is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS Resorts & Casinos. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LVS Resorts & Casinos and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.24, which in return shows a value of 20.96 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Las Vegas Sands Corp. NYSE:LVS is valued at 58.59 with a P/S value of 3.97.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.17% that has a Payout Ratio of 137.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.05, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -29.90%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.67% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 36.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 0.47% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. NYSE:LVS Resorts & Casinos is currently valued at 7.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.10%. The Current Ratio of Las Vegas Sands Corp. NYSE:LVS Resorts & Casinos is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.51 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos exhibits an Operating Margin of 22.50% and a Gross Margin of 48.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 14.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.61% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.77%.

The current Stock Price for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Resorts & Casinos is 55.74 with a change in price of -0.18%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS showed a Day High of -10.93% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.09%. Its 52-Week High was -10.93% and 52-Week Low was 68.71%.

