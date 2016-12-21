Leading stocks in today’s market: Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a market capitalization valued at Catalog & Mail Order Houses. As the outstanding stock of Liberty Ventures NASDAQ:LVNTA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Liberty Ventures LVNTA Catalog & Mail Order Houses. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:LVNTA Catalog & Mail Order Houses and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses has a Price Earning Ratio of 7.69, which in return shows a value of 144.42 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Liberty Ventures NASDAQ:LVNTA is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 24.63.

Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.88, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 402.90%. Liberty Ventures LVNTA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -94.01% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 35.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Liberty Ventures NASDAQ:LVNTA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is currently valued at 11.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -2.40%. The Current Ratio of Liberty Ventures NASDAQ:LVNTA Catalog & Mail Order Houses is 0.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.37 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.76.

Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses exhibits an Operating Margin of -9.70% and a Gross Margin of 38.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.64% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.96%.

The current Stock Price for Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) Catalog & Mail Order Houses is 38.37 with a change in price of 2.18%. Liberty Ventures LVNTA showed a Day High of -8.07% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 5.01%. Its 52-Week High was -15.47% and 52-Week Low was 18.61%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment