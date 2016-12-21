Leading stocks in today’s market: Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Life Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Life Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Lincoln National Corporation NYSE:LNC Life Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Lincoln National Corporation LNC Life Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:LNC Life Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Life Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.69, which in return shows a value of 9.77 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Lincoln National Corporation NYSE:LNC is valued at 1.29 with a P/S value of 1.18.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Life Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.71% that has a Payout Ratio of 18.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.34, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -19.90%. Lincoln National Corporation LNC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.89% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.87% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Lincoln National Corporation NYSE:LNC Life Insurance is currently valued at 0.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.60%. The Current Ratio of Lincoln National Corporation NYSE:LNC Life Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.33 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.35.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Life Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 17.32% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 45.68%.

The current Stock Price for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Life Insurance is 68.14 with a change in price of 0.62%. Lincoln National Corporation LNC showed a Day High of -1.94% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 43.88%. Its 52-Week High was -1.94% and 52-Week Low was 128.39%.