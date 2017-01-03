Leading stocks in today’s market: Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Specialized. As the outstanding stock of Linear Technology Corporation NASDAQ:LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Linear Technology Corporation LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized has a Price Earning Ratio of 30.73, which in return shows a value of 26.59 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Linear Technology Corporation NASDAQ:LLTC is valued at 3.14 with a P/S value of 10.33.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.05% that has a Payout Ratio of 62.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.03, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -5.00%. Linear Technology Corporation LLTC measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.79% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -4.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.80% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Linear Technology Corporation NASDAQ:LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized is currently valued at 24.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 27.80%. The Current Ratio of Linear Technology Corporation NASDAQ:LLTC Semiconductor – Specialized is 9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 8.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized exhibits an Operating Margin of 43.50% and a Gross Margin of 75.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 34.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.93% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.10%.

The current Stock Price for Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC) Semiconductor – Specialized is 62.35 with a change in price of -0.35%. Linear Technology Corporation LLTC showed a Day High of -0.80% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.71%. Its 52-Week High was -2.17% and 52-Week Low was 71.38%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

